Dropbox Updates Mobile Apps With Document Scanner And Offline Mode

Fresh from the launch of its website redesign that places a greater focus on team collaboration, Dropbox has now updated its mobile apps.

“These days, work doesn’t just happen at your desk,” said Dropbox. “From brainstorming over video chat to reviewing reports on the train, teamwork can take many forms. That’s why your tools need to be as flexible as the way you work.

“Today, we’re announcing new updates to our iOS and Android mobile apps that help you stay productive on the go — no matter where you are or how you work.”

Dropbox mobile

The first new features is a document scanner for Android, which lets users turn receipts or whiteboard notes into PDFs that can be saved into their Dropbox account.

The doc scanner is already one of the most popular features on the iOS app and Android users can now enjoy the ability to scan printed or handwritten documents straight from their phones, as well as cropping, rotating and scanning multiple pages into a single PDF.

Furthermore, Dropbox Business teams will have the added benefit of being able to search for keywords inside their scans.

Dropbox Paper mobile apps have also been updated with the introduction of an offline mode that means users can continue to create new documents or access, edit, and comment on favourite and recent documents even without an internet connection.

Once they go back online, all the changes will be synced to provide a seamless experience when working on the move.

Finally, as workforces have increasingly become more spread around the world, language barriers can be a real issue. To help solve this problem, the Dropbox apps are now available in 20 languages so multinational teams can work together.

At the beginning of this year Dropbox announced that it has become the fastest SaaS firm to hit $1 billion in revenue run rate and has since added a Securitybot to its portfolio in an effort to combat alert fatigue.

It also recently got caught up in the Team Sky doping controversies, with the team’s doctor Richard Freeman saying he didn’t upload medical records because he found the service hard to use and had security concerns.

