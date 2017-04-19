Apple Makes iMovie, iWork Apps Free For iOS And Mac Users

Apple has made multiple iOS and Mac applications free for all users on the App Store, including iMovie, GarageBand and the full suite of iWork apps.

These apps were previously only free for customers who purchased a new Mac or iOS device, but Apple has now removed this condition and made the apps free for all customers, no matter the device.

Although the iWork page hasn’t yet been updated to confirm the update, MacRumors suggests that new working may be added soon to reflect the price drop.

Free apps

The full list of apps now available for free to all users on both iOS and MacOS is: Pages, Keynote, Numbers, GarageBand – which was recently updated to include Mac Touch Bar support – and iMovie.

The iWork suite of apps is designed to compete with the likes of Microsoft Office and Google Docs, with the contents able to be synced across iPhones, iPads and Mac devices and accessed through iCloud.

Mobile apps are big business for Apple and the developers that make them. Indeed, 2016 was a record-breaking year for the App Store, as developers earned $20 billion (£16.2bn) over the course of the year, a 40 percent increase from 2015.

However, security is still a very real issue. Earlier this year 76 popular iOS apps were found to be vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks, including the likes of Tencent Cloud, Uploader for Snapchat, Huawei HiLink and Vive News.

