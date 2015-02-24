10 Of The Best Dictation Apps

It’s time to dispense with typing and note-taking – get your hands on one of the best dictation apps for your smartphone and tablet
Take a note: your smartphone and/or tablet is very much capable of capturing your speech and displaying it in a word document – all through the means of a third-party app. These voice-to-text programs could be an ideal arrangement for your working life, whether used in interviews, meetings or note-taking. What’s more is that this speech recognition software takes away the often-tiresome practice of typing – who wants to develop RSI in their wrists, anyway?
Listed below are ten of the best dictation apps around. Got all that? Good, read it back to us, would you?
- Dictadroid
A leading third-party dictation application on the Play Store, this Android-only app is packed full with features to help you dictate away. Turning your phone or tablet into a highly-functional dictation tool, Dictadroid allows you to record any kind of audio using its ‘Automatic Voice Activity Detection’ and then share it via email, Google Drive or Dropbox. A further point of note is its access to the external Quicktate service, which will provide professional transcriptions of your audio recordings for a pay-as-you-go price.