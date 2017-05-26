Travel For Free On The Tube Using A Lucozade Bottle

Next week you’ll be able to travel for free on the tube using a special Lucozade bottle as part of wider marketing campaign with TfL

Transport for London (TfL) has been a pioneer of contactless payments for travel, first with the Oyster card and later with debit and credit cards, but next week commuters will be able to pay for a journey with something a little less conventional.

Free Lucozade bottles with a contactless chip at the base will be handed out at Oxford Circus station and can be used to pay for a single journey on London’s subterranean railway network. Passengers simply tap the bottle at the gates as they were using a normal card.

The promotion is part of a wider marketing campaign for the energy drink on the tube, which involves billboard advertising and other elements.

Lucozade contactless promotion

“We are excited for Lucozade Energy to be able to launch this new campaign on the Tube,” said Ashleigh Roberts, senior brand manager at Lucozade Energy. “In a city that’s always on the go, we’re giving Londoners an extra opportunity to get where they need to be in a fun and unique way.”

More than one million journeys a day are paid for using contactless cards and the tube has been widely credited with popularising the technology across the UK as a whole. Indeed, Britain accounts for the majority of such transactions in Europe and TfL’s support for Apple Pay and Android Pay has aided adoption of those platforms too.

Mastercard has previously offered free travel to those using Android Pay and Lucozade’s stunt shows the potential for future marketing opportunities using contactless payments.

Are you a mobile payments aficionado? Take our quiz!