Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Advanced Will Arrive In December

Microsoft has confirmed a Surface Pro with LTE connectivity will be coming to the UK in December 1.

The Surface Pro LTE Advanced, to give it its full name, will feature Intel’s Core i5 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X16 modem will take care of built-in mobile broadband connectivity.

With the December debut announced at Microsoft’s Future Decoded event in London, attended by Silicon, Panos Panay, corporate vice president of devices at the Redmond company, touted the LTE Surface Pro as a device for businesses with a mobile workforce.

“How people work everyday is changing, where they work is changing. In just three years 50 percent of the global workforce will be mobile, where people’s work is changing. it’s up to us to enable an entire new culture of work,” he added, outlining Microsoft’s ambitions for its devices as and cloud software.

UK prices for the Surface Pro LTE Advanced have yet to be revealed but in the US the device will start at $1,149 (£865).

23/05/17: Microsoft Unveils Lighter, Quieter And Faster Surface Pro With Intel Kaby Lake Processors

Microsoft has taken the cover off the Surface Pro 5, ushering a hybrid Windows 10 laptop-tablet hybrid with updated internals and a improved keyboard cover.

Not a huge departure form the critically acclaimed Surface Pro 4, the new version of Redmond’s hybrid machine, simply called the ‘new Surface Pro’ thus far, comes sporting the latest Intel seventh generation Kaby Lake Core i and Core m3 processors, which gives the Surface Pro range a shot in the arm in terms of CPU power and efficiency.

Given the Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2105, the refresh is long over due, especially when other hybrid devices now sport the latest Intel processors.

Other than the processor, the internal specification of the new Surface Pro remains similar to that of its predecessor, with RAM starting at 4GB and going up to 16GB and storage going up to 512GB of SSD capacity or 1TB of PCIe NVMe.

Connectivity remains the same as well, with USB and HDMI ports; Microsoft has yet to embrace USB Type-C for the new Surface Pro.

But Microsoft has touted a host of other tweaks to the new Surface Pro, claiming it is the fastest, lightest, quietest, yet ironically the best sounding Surface Pro model to date.

Backing up the claims to svelte proportions, the new Surface Pro, without the keyboard cover attached, measures a mere 8.5mm at its thinnest point and weights in a 0.7kg.

It now sports a 13.5 hour battery life, a new hinge that allows the display to be titled until it is almost flat for easel-like ‘studio’ use with the updated Surface Pen, which now has 4096 pressure sensitivity levels and the ability to sense when the stylus is at a tilt. Sadly for budding tablet artists, the new Surface Pen is an optional extra and is not bundled in with the new Surface Pro.

The new Surface Pro also features Windows Hello compatibility for logging into Windows accounts without the need for passwords, and can be used with the Surface Dial, a tool firmly targeted at creative professionals.

There is also an option for an LTE version of the new Surface Pro, something people who work on the go a lot may be looking for.

Microsoft also noted that the 12.3in PixelSense Display has been given a tweak to display “enhanced colours”, which improves on a display already known for having vibrant colours and solid contrast.

The new Surface Pro gains a tweaked Type Cover keyboard adjusted to have better key travel for more comfortable and faster typing, while a separate Signature Type Cover is also on offer which features a fancy alcantara wrap, a material more commonly found in high-end sports cars. Both versions of the Type Cover are sold separately.

The new Surface Pro also brings with it a suite of new colour options, not dissimilar to those of the recently revealed Windows 10 S sporting Surface Laptop.

The release date is scheduled for June 15, with pre-orders for the new Surface Pro live today,; prices start from $799 (we estimate it will be £799 in the UK).

What started out as a single Surface model has now expanded into a full range of devices, including the more high-end and heavyweight Surface Book.

Redmond even has a larger take on the Surface aimed at the creative industry, which it is now offering on-demand in the form of Surface-as-a-service.

