Tech Quiz Of The Week: The iPad Turns Seven

What do you know about the tablet that changed everything?

The iPad was the prime example of how innovative Apple could be in the late 2000s and early 2010s. While the iPhone refined the smartphone concept and took it mainstream, delivering applications and mobile computing to millions of people, the iPad created an entirely new market.

Internet memes will have us believe the tablet existed long before Steve Jobs’ innovation, including Apple’s own Newton PDA, but the iPad was the first modern tablet.

Countless others created ‘iPad-like’ devices and the seven inch market saw Amazon and Google get involved, but the iPad has remained out in front.

The tablet market may have slowed in recent years, but that’s not to diminish Apple’s achievement.

But what do you know about the iPad?