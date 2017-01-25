HP Inc has recalled more than 100,000 batteries for laptops across several of its product lines due to the risk of overheating and causing fires they pose.

The move is an expansion of its battery recall programme which was announced in June 2016 after batteries in some models of laptops from its Compaq, ProBook, Envy, Presario, Pavilion and standard HP lines, sold between March 2013 and 2016, were found to have an overheating problem.

HP battery recall

The batteries thought to be affected by the overheating problems have these barcodes printed on them: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL, and 6EBVA.

“These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers. HP advises customers to cease use of affected batteries immediately. HP customers affected by this program will be eligible to receive a replacement battery for each verified, affected battery at no cost,” said HP Inc.

The expanded recall programme was highlighted by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), which HP Inc is working with to carry out the recall.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery,” the USCPSC said.

“Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only. Batteries previously identified as not affected by the June 2016 recall could be included in this expanded announcement. Consumers are urged to recheck their batteries.”

Given HP Inc shipped a vast number of laptops over the past three years, a recall of 100,000 batteries means only a small amount of its machines were affected in the grand scheme of things.

Compared to the battery problems that blighted Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 and forced aa complete recall of millions of the company’s flagship smartphone, HP’s battery recall is certainly less damaging.

However, such recalls erode faith in a company’s products, and with a clutch of laptops from HP’s rivals having being showcased at CES 2017, the company could face losing customers to other companies offering products with less hot and bothered batteries.

This in not the first time HP has had to face battery recalls; back in 2011 the pre-spit company was forced to carryout a massive battery recall after reports of faulty lithium-ion packs causing injuries.

