EE Confirms Voice Call Problems Affecting Users Across UK

Thousands of users around the UK have reported problems making voice calls, but data and messaging services and emergency calls are unaffected

Mobile phone network operator EE has confirmed an issue with its network that has stopped some users from making calls.

As of late afternoon on Tuesday users across the UK were still reporting problems, with some claiming the issue only affected calls to non-EE numbers while others said they had no voice service at all.

Data and messaging services areworking normally, however.

Call issues

“Some of our customers are reporting problems when trying to make calls to some numbers this morning,” EE said in a statement. “All data and messaging services are working as normal. We’re working to fix this as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The group added in a Twitter post that emergency calls were “working as normal”. The issue began around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to outage-monitoring site Down Detector, which collatesseveral thousand EE outage reports from around the UK.

User frustration

“Been down in Bradford also since 10:30 a.m.-ish this morning,” one user wrote on the site, adding that EE’s customer service number was answered after an hour.

A user in West Yorkshire reported the network was returning a ‘no service’ message.

“Still unable to make calls from my phone since this morning!” another user wrote late on Tuesday afternoon.

In May EE users across the UK were left without 4G data services for several hours, and in late September the company apologised after a fault affected its home broadband service.

