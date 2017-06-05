Apple WWDC 2017: WatchOS 4 Brings In Smart Siri Watch Face And Fresh Developer Tools

Apple has unveiled watchOS 4, the updated version of its wearable operating system, bringing in a bevvy of watch faces and a Siri smart watch face.

While Apple has added in two new visual watch faces, the most notable additions is the Siri watch face which brings machine learning to the Apple Watch that serve up personalised information to the user that dynamically updates with relevant data from first and third-party apps when the wearer raised it to their face.

For developers, this means there is more options to better integrate the apps they make for the Apple Watch with watchOS 4’s native features.

Apple watchOS 4

With the latest iteration of its watchOS, Apple has brought in more fitness features including integration with gym equipment featuring near-field communication, easier ways to access iTunes through the new Music app,

The developer preview of watchOS 4 is available from today for developers and ushers in a suite of new tools to better enable them to build Apple Watch software.

Apple revealed watchOS 4 at its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017.

