Apple Makes iOS 11 Available For iPhone And iPad

iOS 11 Launch: The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system is now available

iOS 11 is now available to download for compatible iPhone and iPad devices ahead of the launch of the iPhone X and iPad 8 later this year.

The upgrade was first revealed iOS 11 at its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017 and released as a public beta in June.

The headline feature is a smarter Siri as Apple looks to compete with the likes of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Siri can now learn users’ browsing habits and iOS interactions to suggest information and can also translate into various languages.

Apple iOS 11

Apple has also released a development kit so Siri can be integrated deeper into third party applications.

Other new features include a redesigned App Store, multi-room audio via HomeKit, person-to-person Apple Pay payments via Apple Pay, new stickers, and ARKit, which will help aid the development of augmented reality applications.

Will You Get An iPhone X? Yes! Shut up and take my money now!

Yes, when my contract is up

No, but maybe in the future

No, never View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

However it has emerged that some older applications will not run at all on iOS 11. Previously, iOS has warned that 32-bit apps would not run properly and has urged developers to upgrade their software. Indeed, Apple has only accepted 64-bit updates to the App Store since 2015 and now support for 32 bit has been pulled entirely to allow iOS to run faster.

Apple has also updated its App Review Guidelines to improve the quality and security of apps following the launch of Face ID and ARKit with the iPhone X.

The company can ban any application it wants from the App Store but even still, a number of misleading and poor quality apps have made it through.

This includes ‘antivirus’ software which promises to rid your ‘infected’ device of malware. However, there is no technical way for this to be achieved as iOS is a walled garden.

Quiz: How well do you know Apple?