Android is used by almost half of all Silicon readers in the workplace according to the results of our latest poll.

Recent efforts by Google and its manufacturing partners to make the operating system more suitable for the enterprise, alongside cross-platform management platforms, appear to have paid off with 48 percent of respondents saying they used Android.

This is despite the frequent cybersecurity threats that target the platform, which is considerably more open than second place iOS’s walled garden.

Apple secured 38 percent of the vote, with Apple also heavily pushing the business credentials of iOS in the past few years. This included a major deal with IBM to co-develop business applications.

Despite its relative demise in the smartphone segment, Windows Phone and Windows 10 are still used by almost 11 percent of Silicon readers. With Microsoft’s halting development of new features and hardware for Windows 10 Mobile, one can predict its share might lower the next time such a poll is conducted.

But one thing our survey did provide is further evidence of BlackBerry’s fall from grace, with just two percent of respondents still using its operating system, which was once considered the industry standard for enterprise mobility.

However the Canadian firm’s failure to keep up with both software and hardware trends combined with improvements from its rivals meant BlackBerry’s once-revered security and management features were no longer unique.

BlackBerry has carved out a significant share of the enterprise mobility management (EMM) space since it adopted a cross-platform strategy but has largely exited the handset market. In any case, it’s most recent devices used Android rather than the proprietary BlackBerry 10.

