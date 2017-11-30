EE Hawk Smartphone Promises Up To 300Mbps 4G

EE is releasing another own-branded handset as it seeks to make its network innovations available to customers at a comparatively lower price.

The operator has the UK’s fastest 4G network, delivering speeds in excess of 429Mbps using Cat16 LTE, however a top end device is often required to take full advantage.

The £149.99 EE Hawk supports Cat6 LTE, which delivers speeds of up to 300Mbps, as well as Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE). In the real world, it recorded 238Mbps at Wembley Stadium where EE often deploys its latest upgrades.

EE Hawk

The 5-inch device runs Android 7.1, has a 1.5GHz MediaTek 6750 64-Bit Octacore processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. There’s a 13 megapixel rear camera and eight megapixel front camera, as well as a rear fingerprint sensor and NFC for Android Pay.

“We’ve built the most advanced mobile network in the UK and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits,” said Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices at EE. “The Hawk gives customers superfast 4G+ speeds, 4G Calling and WiFi Calling, plus a range of features typically associated with flagship smartphones – all at a fraction of the price.”

EE has produced several own-brand devices in order to tempt users onto its network or take out additional subscriptions. This range has included smartphones, tablets, mobile Wi-Fi devices as well as a live-streaming video camera.

