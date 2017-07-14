EE Is Latest Mobile Operator To Zero Rate Streaming With Free Apple Music

EE extends free Apple Music offer and says streaming will no longer count towards monthly data allowances

EE has become the latest operator to zero-rate certain service on its network, promising customers they can listen to as many tracks on Apple Music without using any of their data allowance.

The BT-owned network is even going to give all pay monthly and SIM-only customers, not just new ones, a free six month subscription to the music streaming service.

Those who have already made use of the previous offer can still get six months of free data to use with the service. To qualify, EE users need to text ‘MUSIC’ to ‘150’ from 19 July.

EE zero rate

“We’re delighted to extend our exclusive Apple Music offer to existing customers and allow them to download or stream all their favourite music on us,” said EE CEO Marc Allera.

“As the UK’s biggest and fastest 4G network, not only are we connecting friends and family in more places across the UK, but we are also providing them with access to the content they love. Whether it’s the soundtrack to a Sunday morning run or the daily commute to work, EE customers can now access and stream millions of songs, playlists and shows – our treat.”

To circumvent rules governing net neutrality i.e. that all Internet traffic is treated equally), customers must have some data remaining in order to qualify for the zero rate.

A number of operators are employing the practice as a way of boosting the value of their contracts.

Virgin Media offers customers inclusive WhatsApp while earlier this month rival network Three launched ‘Go Binge’, an offer which disregards data charges for streaming services.

At present, Go Binge only applies to Netflix, TV Player, Deezer and SoundCloud, meaning many popular services such as Amazon Prime Video, Spotify and Apple Music are left out for the time being. However any service is welcome to join and there are no costs to sign up.

Do you know all about mobile operators in Britain? Take our quiz.