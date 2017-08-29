Apple And Accenture To Create Business iOS App Practice

Apple and Accenture look to combine iOS and digital transformation experience to get more businesses using mobile platform

Apple and Accenture will work together to create custom iOS applications for businesses, combining the former’s iOS with the latter’s digital transformation expertise.

Accenture will create a dedicated iOS division, which will include visual and UX designers, programmers, data scientists and software designers from Apple.

This team will provide support and tools for clients which make use Apple’s latest mobile innovations, along with Accenture’s big data capabilities, including tools and code for the Internet of Things.

Accenture will also help customers migrate from legacy applications onto more modern iOS software.

Apple Accenture

The partners claim this will new revenue streams, boost productivity, save costs and improve the customer experience.

“Based on our experience in developing mobile apps, we believe that iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple,” declared Pierre Nanterme, Accenture CEO.

“By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work.”

Apple has spent the past few years turning iOS into an enterprise-class mobile platform, both in terms of software and hardware. The management capabilities of more recent version of the operating system, combined with more powerful iPads are evidence of this.

But the most notable move has been the partnership with IBM, which has created hundreds of dedicated ‘MobileFirst’ business applications.

“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

“Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernise how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”

