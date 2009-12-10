Welsh Supercomputing Facility To Deliver Tech Jobs

More than 400 tech jobs could be created in a new supercomputing facility in Wales, which will focus on training and establishing links between academia and business

A new supercomputing facility in Wales will create around 400 new tech jobs in region, according to the Department for Business Innovation and Skills.

In a statement released this week, the £44.27 million facility will be a joint project between the Universities of Swansea and Cardiff and will concentrate on image processing, animation, 3D visualisation, data mining and simulations.

The project is being funded in part by the Department for Business’s Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) to the tune of £10m. Commenting on the announcement of the facility, Welsh Secretary, Peter Hain said the project would help companies to boost the technical sophistication of Welsh companies.

“It’s important we do everything we can to equip industries with the solutions and real help they need to aid recovery and long-term growth. This means creating the right conditions for enterprise and maintaining the UK’s position as one of the best places in the world to start and grow a business,” he said.

According to the BIS, the institute will be focused on training and include access to Masters level courses, as well as short-term internships which will help establish links with local businesses.

The government is also keen to push the importance of the SIF, which Chancellor Alistair Darling announced in yesterday’s Pre Budget Report is being increased from £750m to £950m. “The Strategic Investment Fund has proved instrumental in providing targeted support to those industries that are crucial to our economic revival. I’m delighted businesses in Wales will reap the benefits the HPC will bring and will further develop Wales’ reputation for innovation in business support.”

