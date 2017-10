Google Appeal Claims EU Misstated Facts When It Imposed Massive Fine

In its appeals of a $2.9 billion fine, Google has claimed that the European Commission misstated the facts about the internet shopping services.

The European Commission’s decision earlier this year to fine Google $2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices misstates facts about the company’s shopping services and ignores market realties, Google has claimed in its appeal against the decision.

Google filed the appeal on Sept. 11 after the commission imposed the fine this June. The EC held that Google was favoring its own online shopping service and drawing traffic away from other sites by highlighting paid product ads on top of the results page when people conduct product searches.

The Commission has ordered Google to implement mechanisms to ensure rival comparison-shopping sites get as much visibility in search results as Google gives to paid product ads.

Google wants the verdict overturned or at least have the amount of the fine reduced. The European Union’s General Court released details of Google’s appeal Oct. 30 in the EU’s Official Journal.