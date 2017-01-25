Microsoft Appoints LinkedIn’s Kevin Scott As CTO

Scott will be responsible for driving professional cloud and network services at the Redmond company

Microsoft has appointed LinkedIn’s Kevin Scott as its chief technology officer, indicating that the Redmond company’s acquisition of the business social network is more than just a platform purchase.

Scott’s CTO role will be an expansion of his position at LinkedIn as senior vice president of infrastructure, and will see him report into Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, making Scott one of the more powerful members of the software giant.

Cranking the cloud

Doubtlessly tapping into his infrastructure experience, Scott will be tasked with driving Microsoft’s enterprise cloud and networking services, a big focus point for the company’s business products as it continued with its ‘mobile first, cloud first’ ethos, enshrined by Nadella.

“We are thrilled that Kevin will bring to Microsoft his unique expertise developing platforms and services that empower people and organisations,” said Satya. “Kevin’s first area of focus is to bring together the world’s leading professional network and professional cloud.”

While some Microsoft employees may not be wholly in sync with the company’s objectives and approaches in certain markets, Scott appears to be towing the line completely.

“The thing that gets me up in the morning and that has always excited me about technology is its role in empowering people and helping to enrich their lives,” Scott said. “I am very optimistic about where Microsoft is headed and how we can continue to use technology to solve some of society’s most important challenges.”

Scott has a comprehensive work history to draw upon to realise Microsoft’s objectives, having both academic and industry experience as a researcher, engineer, then later on entering leadership positions over a 20 year career which has seen him work for Google and AdMob, as well as advise Silicon Valley tech startups.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has regained some of its standing in the technology world after Steve Ballmer’s reign as CEO saw the Redmond company get mired in various struggling products and objectives.

As such, Scott will have an important position to fill in order to ensure a more invigorated Microsoft remains that way.

