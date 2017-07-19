Google Promises To Simplify SMB Recruitment With ‘Hire’ App For G Suite

Google continues to push into recruitment space with ‘Hire’ an app that integrates with Gmail and Calendar

Google’s expansion into recruitment has continued with the launch of Hire, a tool which integrates with its G Suite applications and promises to make the task of finding new talent quicker and easier for small businesses.

Hire has been tested by early adopters for the past year but is now available to any G Suite customer with fewer than 1,000 employees.

The application stores information about candidates, helping recruiters build a profile, and this data can then be analysed and visualised in Sheets, G Suite’s spreadsheet application.

“Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end. It integrates seamlessly with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, which more than 3 million businesses use, many of them to drive recruiting efforts,” said Google.

“With the introduction of Hire, customers now have a hiring app alongside G Suite’s familiar, easy-to-use tools that can help them run an efficient recruiting process.”

This integration means messages can be synced from Gmail, across devices, and appointments automatically created in Calendar, complete with the most important information.

In May, Google launched ‘Google for Jobs’ which helps job seekers find positions across multiple databases such as LinkedIn, Monster and Facebook.

Rival Microsoft purchased LinkedIn for £18 billion last year in a move widely seen as a chance to sell the former’s products to the latter’s database.

