HP And LEGO Target STEM Skills With New Partnership

LEGO Education has agreed a new partnership with HP, joining the HP For Education initiative that will see up to £1 million given away to primary and secondary schools around the UK.

The scheme aims to boost technology skills amongst young people through creative learning experiences and LEGO’s education arm will make two of its programmes available through the partnership.

HP for Education customers will now get access to LEGO MINDSTORMS Education EV3, a project-based robotics and computer programming course for secondary school pupils, as well as spending credits on the primary school-focused WeDo 2.0 programme.

LEGO + HP

LEGO joins partners such as Frog, a software provider for primary and secondary education and education technology training consultancy The Tablet Academy.

Neil Sawyer, education business director at HP, said: “With LEGO Education adding two of its leading software programs and brick sets to the initiative, HP for Education will deliver creative learning solutions to thousands more pupils in the coming months, boosting STEM skills and preparing young people for the workforce of tomorrow.”

HP for Education, helps schools get more value for money from their education technology by allowing those that invest in HP hardware to collect credits of up to £250 per device which they can leverage against software, training or device and service upgrades.

These types of initiatives are growing in prominence throughout the technology industry at the moment, with more emphasis being placed on student education as the well-documented skills gap continues to grow.

Education technology is also developing at a rapid pace, as Silicon has been finding out at edtech expo Bett 2017, currently taking place at the ExCel Centre in London.

Hundreds of companies are have been showing off their latest hardware and software developments to help transform the way children are taught, including the Essa Academy, which has transformed itself through the use of Apple apps and devices.