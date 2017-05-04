Jive Labs Launches To Research The Future Of Enterprise Collaboration

Jive partners with University of California and the Connected Commons community to research organisational network analysis

Jive Software has teamed up with third-party academia and research institutions to launch Jive Labs, a research facility that will aim to solve complex organisations business problems to aid collaboration within the enterprise.

Making the announcement at JiveWorld 2017 in Las Vegas, Jive unveiled an “organisational network intelligence prototype” that is designed to simplify the process of identifying and searching for people and content.

Jive Labs’ charter members include the University of California in Santa Barbara and the Connected Commons community, which explores how social network science improves the performance of individuals, organisations and society.

Jive Labs

Jive’s ultimate goal with the initiative is to help companies maximise the way they work, using data analytics to enable a concept called organisational network analysis (ONA).

ONA creates visualisations on how communications, information and decisions flow through an organisation, essentially providing visibility on how work gets done in order to improve internal communication and collaboration practices.

The company’s prototype service, Jive WorkGraph, connects multiple systems and applications into one ecosystem and makes use of ONA to capture work patterns and interactions, thus revealing collective employee behaviours.

“In our ever-disruptive networked economic environment arising from the digitisation of fast-growing, highly interactive, collaborative connections among people, devices and businesses, the traditional corporate structure is in need of re-thinking,” said David Puglia, chief marketing officer at Jive Software.

“The initial research of Jive Labs using collaborative activity insights to help solve complicated network organisational business problems that advance the ecosystem performance of individuals and organisations is very timely. We are excited to be part of this innovative approach to 21st century organisational research.”

Jive kicked of JiveWorld 2017, its annual customer and partner conference, with the announcement that it has been acquired by ESW Capital LLC to join the Aurea Software family of companies.

Aurea CEO Scott Brighton joined Jive CEO Elisa Steele on stage at the event’s opening keynote to present a united front and shed more light on the details behind the acquisition.

Silicon has been front and centre at JiveWorld 2017 this week, so stay tuned for more news and updates from the event.

