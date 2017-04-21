Elon Musk Wants To Create A Brain Computer Interface In the Next Four Years

The tech entrepreneur aims to achieve this sci-fi goal with his new company Neuralink

Tech big ideas man Elon Musk has revealed he wants have a functioning brain to computer interface within the next four years with his new company Neuralink.

Musk’s company will focus on creating devices that can be implanted in the human brain, with the end goal of enabling people to effectively merge with software and adapt to the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

One aspect of such an interface is to improve the memory of humans, though we’d be curious to see how many people would want to adopt a potentially invasive bit of technology.

Next level human machine interfaces

If all this seems a little like science-fiction with Silicon Valley dollars behind it, then that’s because it basically is. Musk has likened the work Neuralink will do to the sci-fi concept of a ‘neural lance’, whereby humans with brain implants can use a wireless connection to communicate with computer systems and databases.

Musk also appears to have been inspired by the Deus Ex computer games, a series about human augmentation, trans-humanism and mild diplopia.

When asked about the Neuralink’s progress on a neural lance on Twitter, he replied: “Making progress. Maybe something to announce in a few months. Have played all prior Deus Ex. Not this [Deus Ex: Mankind Divided] one yet.”

Had Musk started Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, he would know of the game’s story which is centered around divisions and prejudice between people who have technology augmentations and those that do not. As such, taking human to machine interfaces to the next level could have some unsavoury ramifications, not that such a concept is likely to stop Musk and his literal sky high ambitions, as seen with SpaceX.

Details are slim on the ground as to how Musk and Neuralink will bring about the neural lance-based technology, but the company’s website alludes to the need for talented engineers to help it realise its ambitions.

“We are looking for exceptional engineers and scientists. No neuroscience experience is required: talent and drive matter far more. We expect most of our team to come from other areas and industries,” the site highlights.

“We are primarily looking for evidence of exceptional ability and a track record of building things that work.”

It will have to compere with Facebook, which has also revealed plans to connect human brains to computers in the near future.

