VMware Puts Focus On User Experience With Apteligent Acquisition

Cloud virtualisation firm VMware has acquired Apteligent, a San Francisco-based startup that specialises in optimising mobile application performance through data analytics.

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed, but VMware did reveal that it plans to integrate Apteligent’s mobile performance management software into its Digital Workspace Platform.

This will help enterprises build and deliver apps to customers and improve the user experience through real-time analytics and automation.

App performance

“Organisations are increasingly building mobile and cloud applications as part of their digital transformation journey,” explained Sumit Dhawan, end-user computing SVP and general manager of desktop products and solutions at VMware.

“As they embrace these applications to conduct business and perform mission-critical processes and tasks, negative end-user experiences affect engagement and productivity, which can directly impact revenue. To mitigate these challenges, organisations need powerful end-to-end monitoring solutions to deliver applications with flawless performance and gain insights into end-user engagement.”

Dhawan added that the combination of VMware and Apteligent will enhance application performance, providing “converged visibility and contextual analytics” to enable actionable insights.

In a blog post, Apteligent founder Andrew Levy said: “Apteligent further reinforces VMware’s commitment to deliver the technical innovations necessary to enable the next generation Digital Workspace.

“VMware is a long-time investor and partner of Apteligent and we’ve been thoroughly impressed with the AirWatch and End-User Computing teams. We’re excited to continue the journey with them.”

The acquisition comes just over a month after VMware revealed it was selling its vCloud Air business to French cloud hosting provider OVH in the continuation of a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The Dell Technologies subsidiary was also given some air time at Dell EMC World in Las Vegas last week, where it announced new integrations with Dell EMC and announced details of a Chomebook partnership with Google.

