HTC’s Big Announcement Could Be A Google Buyout

Google could be on the verge of buying out HTC’s smartphone division, allowing the Taiwanese technology firm to concentrate on virtual reality (VR) development.

Tech industry tipster Even Blass tweeted that he ad been sent a copy of an HTC internal invite asking its employees along to a Town hall meeting on September 21 with the goal to discuss a potential acquisition by Google amid other topics.

At the same time it was reported by TechNews, a Taiwanese technology website, that HTC had suspended trading its share on the Taiwanese Stock Exchange in preparation for the reveal of a Google buy-out.

If such an acquisition is in the works, Google is predicted to buy the smartphone hardware division from HTC, either continuing to run the Taiwanese brand but under its control, or abandon the HTC label all together and bring its expertise and hardware fully under the Google banner.

HTC is expected to be the manufacturer of Google’s rumoured and upcoming Pixel 2, the sequel to its first 100 percent designed Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. As such, it would seem logical that Google should want to buy HTC over other smartphone manufacturers, particularly as the Taiwanese company has been struggling of late despite its work on the HTC U11 flagship smartphone and its efforts in VR with the HTC Vive.

Speaking of the Vive, there is speculation that HTC will keep hold of the Vive brand and hardware which is developed in partnership with game platform giant Valve, particularly as the Vive headsets have potential in both the business and consumer world.

And HTC already has a close partnership with Google on the VR scene, so there is a strong chance both companies will want to retain that relationship rather than loose the Vive brand amidst Google’s corporate mass.