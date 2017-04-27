Tech Quiz: Women In Tech

Today is Girls In ICT Day, hoping to inspire the next generation of women to pursue a career in tech and build on the contributions of female pioneers

Today is Girls in ICT Day, an initiative backed by the UN-affiliated International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to encourage more girls and young women to pursue careers in technology.

It’s no secret that technology is a male-dominated industry. There are more men working in tech than women, while female CEOs are a rarity. Indeed, research released to coincide with this year’s event has found that parents actively try to steer British girls away from pursuing jobs in IT.

And even when women overcome these obstacles, they can expect to be paid less than men too.

It’s this inequality that Girls in ICT Day attempts to combat. So far more than 240,000 women have participated in more than 7,200 celebrations since the initiative was launched.

Our quiz this week looks at the contributions of women to the world of technology, the most important female figures in the sector and some of the problems that persist.

Test out your knowledge and, in the words of former EU digital commissioner Neelie Kroes, “Tech is too important to be left to men alone!”