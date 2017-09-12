VMware has made several announcements at the first day of its annual VMworld Europe event in Barcelona, serving up updates for its enterprise, cloud provider and telecoms customers.

For the enterprise, the company has integrated the latest versions of vRealize Operations, vRealize Automation, vRealize Business for Cloud and vRealize LogInsight into vRealize Suite.

VMware says vRealize Suite will aid organisations embarking on a digital transformation strategy that include hybrid cloud as the suite can manage resources and applications, monitor performance and enable portability across multiple clouds.

VMware updates

This will also allow for data cantre modernisation, as will vSphere Integrated Containers 1.2, which introduces support for native Docker hosts, more security options and a unified management portal.

For the telecoms industry, the focus is on Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). A new integrated Dell EMC and VMware NFV platform promises to simplify, accelerate and lower the cost of NFV deployments by combining hardware and software to enable 40 pre-certified virtual network functions (VNFs).

The platform is compatible with VMware’s new vCloud NFV OpenStack product, which offers the “fastest path “for deploying NFV services on OpenStack. It includes support for container-based VNFs, dyanmic elastic scaling of network resources, simple installation and deployment and integrated management.

Vodafone has already signed up as a customer, with its NFV deployment powered by vCloud.

Which mobile operating system do you use? Android

iOS

Windows Mobile / Windows Phone

BlackBerry

Other View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Cloud partners

VMware has 4,000 partners building cloud services using its technology and hybrid cloud is the focus of its new services for cloud partners.

The arrival of VMware HCX technologies helps enable multi-cloud and multi-site application migration and portability, allowing firms to modernise their data centre with software defined technologies. These include data synchroniaation, network extension, traffic engineering, automated VPN and WAN optimizations and built in security. It will initially be available from IBM and OVH.

There is also the debut of the VMware Cloud Provider Platform and a new ‘Trust Mark’ which helps identify a provider that is adopting the company’s latest and most advanced technology, ensuring interoperability. Launch partners include CenturyLink, Fujitsu, IBM Cloud, OVH and Rackspace, but more will be added in the future.

VMworld continues until Thursday but has already seen a number of announcements from IBM, including a partnership with Vodafone.

Quiz: What do you know about VMware and virtualisation?