VIRTUS Plans Two New London Data Centres

VIRTUS says fifth and sixth London data centres will establish it as leader in capital colocation

Virtus is to build two new data centres in West London as it seeks to establish itseld as the capital’s leader in the hybrid colocation market.

‘LONDON5’ and ‘LONDON6’ will be built adjacent to one another in what is being described as London’s largest data centre campus, spread across eight acres.

The two buildings total 34,475 square metres and are designed to deliver 40MW of IT load, bringing VIRTUS’ London portfolio to 100MW with the power to expand to 150MW in the future.

VIRTUS London data centres

The company already has four data centres in Slough, Hayes and Enfield, and says the new Stockley Park site was chosen because of its proximity to major fibre routes along the M4 corridor.

“With the hunger for connectivity and data growing exponentially, our data centres continue to play a vital role in enabling the UK and Europe’s digital economy,” said Neil Cresswell, VIRTUS CEO.

“We work with clients across all industries, all with unique audiences and IT landscapes, but with the common need to deliver the highest levels of availability, performance and security of digital experiences.

Do passwords have a future in cybersecurity? Yes

Yes, but as a first line of defence

No, but they should not be phased out yet

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“As we move with our customers into an increasingly digital future, we help them deliver high performing applications and content. We provide fast, seamless connectivity to networks and public clouds, along with the capacity for vast data storage and compute processing power – all for lower costs. This investment in LONDON5 and LONDON6 means we can grow with our customers and help them achieve their ambitions.”

The new data centres are already being fitted out for customers who have already committed and is expected to be generally available in early 2018.

Data centre colocation activity hit a record high across Europe in 2016 with 155MW of take-up throughout Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

Are you a data centre pro? Try our quiz!