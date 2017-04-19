Oracle Partners With Docker To Boost App Development And Deployment

Coders can now place images of Oracle products in Docker to increase the pace of developing, testing and deploying apps

Oracle is partnering with container platform Docker to make its databases, middleware and developer tools available in the Docker Store marketplace via the company’s Certification Program.

The partnership will allow developers to build cloud-native applications using Docker Enterprise Edition as their container platform, with Oracle’s tools available as separate Docker containers.

Developers can now place images of Oracle products in Docker to quickly develop, test and deploy apps, helping them to satisfy an ever-growing and fast-moving demand for enterprise applications.

Containerisation

Oracle’s Database, MySQL, Java 8 SE Runtime Environment, WebLogic Server, Coherence and Instant Client products are now all available in the Docker Store as enterprise-ready containers.

“Docker is revolutionising the way developers build and deploy modern applications, but mission-critical systems in the enterprise have been a holdout until now,” said Mark Cavage, vice president of software development at Oracle.

“Together with Docker, Oracle is bringing bedrock software to millions of developers enabling them to create enterprise-grade solutions that meet stringent security, performance and resiliency SLAs with the high level of productivity and low friction that they have come to expect from Dockerising their application development stack.”

Marianna Tessel, executive vice president of strategic development at Docker added: “With this new partnership, developers looking to use containers for their businesses can now access the world’s most popular databases and developer tools and leverage the performance and robustness of Oracle in their applications, all in just a few clicks.”

Docker recently celebrated its fourth birthday, quickly growing to become one of the leading technologies helping to enable DevOps and microservices deployments.

Meanwhile, Larry Ellison and Co. have been focusing more and more on cloud as the company aims to become a one-stop shop for all of your enterprise IT needs.

At the start of the year it announced plans to build new data centres in London, expanded its Cloud Accelerator Programme into Bristol in an effort to unearth new innovations and has its eyes set on artificial intelligence as a way of helping propel the adoption and evolution of the cloud.

