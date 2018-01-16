Veeam Buys AWS Enterprise Continuity Start-Up For £31m

N2WS provides cloud-native enterprise backup and recovery systems for Amazon Web Services, which leads the cloud platform market

Switzerland’s Veeam said it has acquired startup N2WS, which provides cloud-native enterprise backup and recovery services for Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a cash deal worth $42.6 million (£31m).

The deal is a fresh indication of the popularity of cloud-based platforms, in which AWS is the market leader, and the numerous services that support them.

Veeam and N2WS already have close ties, with Veeam having invested in N2WS in May of last year, at which time Veeam co-founder and president Ratmir Timashev joined N2WS’ board of directors.

Veeam launched an availability service for AWS at the time of last year’s investment that’s delivered in partnership with N2WS.

Public cloud management

N2WS launched in 2012 in Haifa, Israel, and it retains its main research and development base there. The company moved its headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida last year and also has an office in Edinburgh, from which it’s expanding European operations.

Jason Judge, who was appointed as chief executive last year and is based in the US office, is expected to continue leading N2WS after the aquisition, Veeam said.

The company is to continue operating independently and Veeam said it plans to keep all existing teams intact.

“As enterprises look to migrate more workloads to the public cloud, having a robust and intuitive data protection and availability solution is imperative,” Veeam co-chief executive Peter McKay stated.

The deal gives Veeam access to N2WS’ technology and research operations for integrating AWS recovery into its own Veeam Availability Platform.

N2WS will also have access to Veeam’s technology, its virtualisation management tools and its extensive network of channel partners.

