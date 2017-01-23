Union Calls Off Fujitsu Strikes In Manchester

Unite said its members would vote on a proposed settlement within the next two weeks

The union Unite said it has called off all strike activity at Fujitsu in Manchester, including action that had been planned for Friday, 20 January, while members review an offer aimed at settling a long-running industrial dispute there.

The offer arose from talks held on Thursday, 19 January, and would be put to a vote by the union’s 300 members at the facility within the next two weeks, Unite said.

Offer under review

“We will not be releasing details of this offer until our members have had the opportunity to consider and vote on it,” stated Unite regional officer Sharon Hutchinson. “In the meantime, all industrial action is suspended.”

Fujitsu announced plans in October to cut 1,800 staff in the UK, 18 percent of its workforce in the country, as part of wider cuts affecting 3,300 employees across Europe.

The cuts are to begin in May and take place over several stages through to next year.

Industrial action

In response the 300 unionised staff in Manchester – the only branch that recognises Unite – staged a strike for nine days before and nine days after Christmas.

The union is also disputing what it calls a gender pay gap within Fujitsu and a proposed 15 percent retrospective reduction in pension payments.

Fujitsu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What do you know about the new US President Donald Trump and his relationship with technology? Try our quiz!