Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (30 June)

Roland Moore-Colyer ,
As News Editor of Silicon UK, Roland keeps a keen eye on the daily tech news coverage for the site, while also focusing on stories around cyber security, public sector IT, innovation, AI, and gadgets.

Time to stretch your memory muscles with our quiz on the top tech news this week.

Seven days in the world of technology can be a veritable lifetime, as the news machine has cranked out a massive global cyber attack this week alongside a record-breaking EU fine for Google

In other news, we’ve seen the public release of iOS 11 beta, the reveal of AMD’s Ryzen Pro chips, and worries over the cyber security resilience of the Navy’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier

Get your quiz on 

question markAnd there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a hectic week!

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week it’s all about the tenth anniversary of Apple’s iPhone.

Take our week in review quiz!

