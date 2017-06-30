Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (30 June)

Time to stretch your memory muscles with our quiz on the top tech news this week.

Seven days in the world of technology can be a veritable lifetime, as the news machine has cranked out a massive global cyber attack this week alongside a record-breaking EU fine for Google.

In other news, we’ve seen the public release of iOS 11 beta, the reveal of AMD’s Ryzen Pro chips, and worries over the cyber security resilience of the Navy’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

