Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (3rd February 2017)

Steve McCaskill is editor of TechWeekEurope and ChannelBiz. He joined as a reporter in 2011 and covers all areas of IT, with a particular interest in telecommunications, mobile and networking, along with sports technology.

Trump. Cloud. Gadgets. What do you remember about the week in technology?

A week is a long time in politics and the same can be said of technology too. The past seven days have seen product launches, new cybersecurity threats and the world of tech grapple with the Presidency of Donald Trump.

Amazon Web ServicesYou can find out more about all of that on the pages of Silicon, but why not see how closely you’ve been paying attention with our brand new weekly quiz?

It’s a bit shorter and a bit more topical than our thematic quizzes (which we’ll still be doing every week) but still just as much fun (or infuriating).

So, see what you can remember.

Try our quiz of the week!

