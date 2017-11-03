CloudCloud Management

Tech Quiz Of The Week (3 November)

Steve McCaskill ,
What can you remember about the past seven days in tech?

After a few week’s hiatus, Quiz Of The Week is back!

This week has seen new security vulnerabilities, some amazing product launches (and the iPhone X), and the odd controversy or two.

Amazon Web Services

So whether you’re reading this on your work PC or on your brand spanking new iPhone X, why not test your knowledge of the past seven days in our…

Quiz of the Week

And if you enjoy it why not try our thematic quiz which focuses on obscure and obsolete social networks (Hello Myspace!)

﻿
