Tech Quiz: Microsoft In 2017

We’ve been speaking to Microsoft about enterprise mobility, devices, sports and the future this month. So test your knowledge here!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve spoken to and listened to a number of senior figures at Microsoft to hear what the future holds for the company itself and IT, so thought it was time to test your knowledge!

We’ve heard about the future of the enterprise from enterprise mobility chief Brad Anderson, the future of Surface from devices president Yusuf Mehdi, the growing sports business with Sebastián Lancestremère and about the future of the company itself from CEO Satya Nadella,

Best known for Windows, Microsoft was firmly established when IBM used its operating system on the PC, opening millions of offices to waves of applications and systems software.

There can’t be a single person who has ever used a computer that hasn’t had an experience of Windows and Microsoft Office has been a business staple for years.

Since then, the company has adapted – with varying degrees of success – to every major technology shift, from the growth of the Internet to the birth of the mobile.

However it missed the smartphone boat and its products were often maligned rather than celebrated. Under former CEO Steve Ballmer, Microsoft lost its way somewhat, as Google, Apple and others muscled into areas that had previously seen no challengers enter. But under the stewardship of Nadella, the company is more open and arguably more innovative.

But what do you know about the history of the firm that Bill Gates founded? And keep your eyes peeled today and next week for more interviews with tech’s most influential company.