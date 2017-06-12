Tata Communications Joins Forces With Alibaba To Drive Cloud Era

Tata Communications has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to drive digital transformation initiatives through the provision of cloud services.

Customers from over 150 countries will now be able to make use of superfast connections to Alibaba Cloud’s ExpressConnect platform via Tata Communications’ IZO Private Connect service.

ExpressConnect provides a connection between Virtual Private Clouds (VPC), the Internet and end-users’ own networks, with the deal set to help customers expand into new geographies and become more efficient.

Cloud partnership

“We are confident that the partnership between Alibaba Cloud and Tata Communications will assist both of us to become true digital transformation partners for our customers, empowering them to expand to new geographies, boost productivity, safeguard their businesses against threats, and take customer experience to the next level,” said Genius Wong, President of global network, cloud and data centre services at Tata Communications.

“We look forward to offering more global organisations connectivity to Alibaba Cloud and to strengthening our presence in the Chinese market.”

Yeming Wang, deputy general manager of Alibaba Cloud Global, added that the company is looking forward to “working closely with Tata Communications in a bid to provide an exciting proposition with great connectivity for global enterprises wanting to enter China and for Chinese enterprises looking to go global with ease and convenience.”

Alibaba was recently selected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to provide cloud services and infrastructure for all Olympic Games until 2028, following its strong cloud performance in 2016.

Tata Communications, on the other hand, announced in April that it is building a completely cloud-based platform for VICE Media and is working with HPE to help put together the world’s largest Internet of Things (IoT) network in India that will provide IoT services to 400 million people.

