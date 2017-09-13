Slack’s pursuit of the workplace communication market continues with another partnership, this time with Dropbox, that could strengthen both companies’ standing in the enterprise.

Dropbox Paper, the firm’s answer to Box Notes and Google Dox, is now integrated with Slack. The idea is that by allowing teams to work seamlessly between the two applications, they will save time and be more productive.

Posting a Paper link in Slack will automatically preview the title, first few paragraphs and image as well as who last updated the document and when. New docs can be created by typing “/paper new [title]”, while previous docs can be searched without leaving Slack by typing “/paper [search terms]”.

“Today’s teams work together constantly, whether they’re brainstorming ideas, delegating tasks, or providing feedback,” said Dropbox. “But that often means they have to keep switching windows and hopping between different software, which winds up creating more busywork. Shouldn’t a team’s tools get out of the way, helping them stay focused on the work itself?

“With this in mind, we’re announcing a new integration between Dropbox Paper—the single space for your team to create and share work—and Slack, a digital workplace that connects you to the people and tools you work with everyday.”

Slack has also taken the wraps off Channels, which lets teams speak to organisations and people outside their company on the platform, alongside four new languages.

Dropbox Paper recently received new creativity and collaboration tools, including new design tool integrations, mobile folders, and new archive features.

Slack has made significant headway into the business communications market and its rapid growth has not gone unnoticed in Silicon Valley, with several tech giants linked with a £7 billion takeover.

The firm claims more than five million daily users, of which 1.5m are paying, and last year, it secured £141 million in fresh funding.

The platform is free to use, with businesses able to upgrade to ‘premium’ versions that offer more features and support more users. Part of its success can be attributed to the fact that many people use the communication capabilities in their personal lives too, making them more likely to collaborate in a corporate environment.

It has attracted the attention of tech giants who want to integrate with the platform, such as Salesforce and Google, and Microsoft and Facebook which have launched competitors.

