Microsoft unleashes more power for high end systems with Windows 10 Pro for Workstations arriving as part of the Fall Creators Update

Microsoft is to make a version of Windows 10 Pro available for businesses that need to run the operating system on server-grade hardware.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations will be released as part of the upcoming Fall Creators Update following feedback from participants in the Windows 10 Insider Program who said they needed more performance and reliability for intensive workloads and mission critical applications.

Persistent memory will allow them to read and write files as fast as possible, while faster file sharing is enabled by higher throughput and low latency while still using as little CPU power as possible.

Read More: All the latest Windows 10 news

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations

Resiliency is improved with the addition of ReFS (resilient file system), which protects against data corruption even with large volumes.

But arguably the biggest enhancement is support for server-grade Intel Xeon and AMD Opteron processors with 4 CPUs and 6TB of memory – significant increases from the present limits.

“Performance is a very important requirement in this new world of fast paced innovation and we will continue to invest on Windows 10 Pro for Workstations to enable Windows power users to maximise every aspect of their high-performance device,” said laus Diaconu from Microsoft’s Devices & Services Group.

What is your biggest cybersecurity concern? Ransomware

Humans / Social Engineering

Out of date tools

DDoS

State sponsored hackers

Malware

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“Windows 10 Pro for Workstations utilises significant investments, that Windows has made in recent releases, for scaling up across a high number of logical processors and large amounts of memory. Our architectural changes in the Windows kernel take full advantage of high-end processors families, such as Intel Xeon or AMD Opteron, that package a high number of cores in single or multi-processor configurations.”

The Fall Creators Update will be rolled out this Autumn following the arrival of the Creators Update earlier this year and will bring a raft of usability features. Only last week, Microsoft looked to boost the accessibility of its platform with an eye control beta that allowed people with disabilities to make use of an on-screen mouse, keyboard and text-to-speech tool.

Take our Microsoft quiz here!