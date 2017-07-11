SAP Extends Leonardo Platform With New IoT Tools

New Internet of Things tools cover a range of industries to position SAP as a leading player in digital transformation trend

SAP strengthened its Internet of Things (IoT) offering at Leonardo Live in Frankfurt today by announcing five new tools designed to help businesses along their digital transformation journeys.

The tools sit on SAP’s Leonardo platform, a “digital innovation system” that brings together technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and analytics to provide insights and solve business problems.

For example, SAP Asset Manager helps businesses manage their equipment at all times and improve productivity by presenting real-time maintenance, inventory and safety information in a cloud-based mobile app.

IoT push

SAP Global Track and Trace, on the other hand, increases efficiency by providing the end-to-end tracking, monitoring and reporting of objects throughout an organisation.

Available both on-premise and in the cloud, this provides businesses with visibility into the movement of goods and assets across their supply chain, enabling them to take advantage of global opportunities as and when they arise.

The final three tools focus on operations, data intelligence and the optimisation of manufacturing processes.

SAP Leonardo IoT Bridge is a live, digital command centre that contextualises sensor data to increase supply chain visibility for operations managers and give them the ability to respond to issues in real time, while SAP Leonardo IoT Edge transforms “systems of record” into “systems of intelligence” through big data analytics.

Finally, SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights is a cloud-based data collection tool which provides visibility into the manufacturing process through connected devices to optimise device management and improve processes.

“Less than one year ago, we announced our commitment to invest and grow our IoT business,” said Dr. Tanja Rueckert, president of SAP’s IoT and digital supply chain business.

“With SAP Leonardo as our digital innovation system, our new solutions and the many customers and partners demonstrating real-life use cases with us at SAP Leonardo Live, we are defining the path to digital transformation with innovation that can scale across the entire organisation.”

Repeatability

During this morning’s two-and-a-half hour keynote session, the company highlighted how businesses are generally facing similar problems when it comes to digital transformation, meaning the practical applications of these tools are wide-reaching.

“Whether we look across business process or business models, we see common customer problems within an industry,” said Mala Anand, president of SAP Leonardo. “We can solve these problems with similar technologies by applying previous learnings to new problems in repeatable and scalable approaches.”

She spoke about the “high degree of repeatability” that is seen across various use cases, which enables SAP to tweak its Leonardo products to fit a specific problem rather than having to drastically change its approach.

“Leonardo is a digital innovation system that will help you confidently redesign your business for the digital world,” she concluded, no doubt hoping that firms around the world share this confidence.

