Salesforce Gives Some Personality To Commerce Cloud Einstein

Salesforce is pushing its Einstein AI platform hard and personalisation is the order of the day

Enterprise software firm Salesforce has given its Commerce Cloud Einstein platform a boost with tools that enable retailers to provide customers with personalised, AI-driven shopping experiences.

Spanning web, mobile, social and in-store, the updates include new order management features, mobile site architecture blueprints and integration with Google’s Android Pay.

By providing more personalised and engaging experiences through the use of artificial intelligence, Salesforce says retailers will be able to meet the demands of modern consumers and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced environment.

Customer experience

“The connected consumer is rapidly disrupting retail, creating a new imperative for brands to deliver smarter, more personal shopping experiences everywhere,” said Jeff Barnett, CEO of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce.

“Commerce Cloud Einstein accelerates this transformation by lowering the barriers of AI for every retailer, empowering them to build consumer loyalty with every interaction and increase conversion across every channel.”

Salesforce is betting heavily on the success of its Einstein AI platform at the moment – having recently announced a partnership with IBM’s Watson – and one of its main focuses in this area is the development of predictive capabilities.

The Commerce Cloud now uses Einstein-powered machine learning to personalise the order in which products appear on ecommerce sites, through a predictive model which combines user history and web behaviour to create user-specific models for each shopper.

By showing the most relevant products first, shoppers can spend less time searching for and more time splashing their hard-earned cash.

Linked to this is the new order management capabilities, which provide retailers with intelligent algorithms that connect customer demand with inventory supply, saving money and supporting “buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere” scenarios such as options to buy online and pickup in-store.

The new features will be made available later this year.

