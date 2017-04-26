Pulsant Expands Data Centre Footprint As London Competition Hots Up

Pulsant responds to London cloud competition from the likes of AWS, Microsoft and VIRTUS

Hybrid cloud services provider Pulsant is expanding its South London facility with the opening of a 400 square metre data centre hall with space to accommodate nearly 200 racks as part of a £20 million investment across the entire site.

The hall was designed with energy efficiency in mind – a topic at the forefront of discussions in the data centre world – and features multiple points of presence from a variety of carriers and providers.

‘Hall 7’ also offers direct connectivity at low latency to five major London points and direct connections to major exchanges outside of the UK capital.

London expansion

In terms of specific services, customers can access Pulsant Cloud Connect and Pulsant Protect services, providing secure access to Microsoft Expressroute and AWS DirectConnect.

“The construction of Hall 7 is just the latest step in our plan to expand the capacity and services delivered from out South London datacentre site to include eight purpose-built data halls, bringing the total area to 3,300 m2,” said Pulsant CEO Matt Lovell.

“As it stands, the new hall expands our capabilities in this attractive location just outside the City and has met our customers’ demand for more space in a highly secure, connected and resilient facility.”

Pulsant’s South London data centre features round the clock, on-site security and multiple technical security accreditations and the long-term upgrades are expected to be completed by 2020.

And the expansion is a very timely one for Pulsant, as London has fast become a data centre hotbed for some of the world’s biggest providers in an era of fast-maturing cloud strategies.

Many of the most prominent cloud players have take up residence in London within the last 12 months in order to meet growing demands, as well as ensure regulatory compliance and provide improved performance for local businesses.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), for example, opened a new London region at the end of last year, shortly after Microsoft had launched its own UK data centres with the Ministry of Defence and the NHS among its initial customers.

And of course, they’re not the only ones. Oracle named London as one of three new infrastructure Regions to be created over the next six months and UK-based data centre provider VIRTUS recently announced plans to build a fourth London facility.

So, the world of cloud is very much alive and kicking in the UK and the race is truly on to be the go-to local provider.