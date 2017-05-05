Oracle Germany Expansion Brings IaaS Cloud Platform To Europe

Oracle follows UK expansion with three Availability Domains in Frankfurt

Oracle has launched its Gen2 Cloud in Europe for the first time, bringing IaaS capabilities to Germany that enable customers to move mission-critical applications to the cloud.

As well as the introduction of modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) architecture, the Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany is also set to receive additional platform as a service (PaaS) cloud services.

The region is expected to come online in the second half of this year and builds on the company’s cloud expansion into the UK which was announced in January.

EU boost

The German investment will consist of three Availability Domains (ADs) – high bandwidth, low latency data centre sites that are integrated into the Oracle Cloud Platform.

All three will be located within the Frankfurt metropolitan area and will provide a local presence for businesses during their cloud journeys, a boost for regulated industries ahead of upcoming Global Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

“Our customers and partners in the EU and in Germany have trusted their businesses and mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud for years,” said Thomas Kurian, the firm’s president of product development.

“The expansion of the Cloud EU Region in Germany will deliver the best cloud services, not only our leading SaaS offerings, but also our new PaaS and IaaS offerings. Oracle will be providing EU-based cloud customers with unmatched performance, availability, and governance, and support of the broadest range of enterprise applications from any cloud platform.”

Frank Obermeier, vice president and country leader for Oracle Germany added that the expansion “demonstrates our commitment to provide unrivalled state of the art technology infrastructure where and when our customers need it”.

As John Abel, head of technology and cloud at Oracle UK, recently told Silicon, the company is championing flexibility as a core aspect of its cloud strategy as enterprises pursue digital transformation strategies.

The move also follows further European cloud investment in the form of Oracle expanding its Cloud Accelerator Programme into Bristol in an attempt to unearth new innovations in the technology.

