Oracle Diary: Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13 Arrives

August 2018: Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13

Oracle has added a number of new features to its suite of SaaS applications, claiming they will improve customers management of supply chain, sales and staff.

“With the latest release of Oracle Cloud Applications, we are introducing hundreds of new innovations,” explained Steve Miranda, head of application development at Oracle.

“The latest updates include major enhancements to our supply chain management suite that will help customers create intelligent, connected, and customer-centric supply chains.

“In addition, we are introducing a brand new solution that enriches the customer experience by bridging the gap between sales and customer service. The new release also includes further advancements to the user experience and customer-driven changes for human resources and finance.”

Oracle ERP Cloud now has industry coverage for higher education, financial services and manufacturing as well as localisation for India and Brazil. It promises more depth for areas like finance and procurement as well as other new capabilities such as dynamic discounting.

More than 200 new features have been added to Oracle SCM Cloud while Oracle CX Cloud Suite has greater visualisation capabilities. Meanwhile Oracle HCM cloud gives HR teams greater personalisation, improved tools for unionised workforces and flexible work models.