Oracle has expanded its startup cloud accelerator programme into Bristol in the UK, as well as a host of other cities across the world, in an effort to unearth new innovations in cloud technology.

The six-month programme provides entrepreneurs mentoring from technical and business experts, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors and free Oracle Cloud credits.

As well as Bristol, which follows on from London being named as one of Oracle’s new cloud infrastructure Regions, 2017 will see new accelerator centres opened in Delhi, Mumbai, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

Cloud startups

The UK accelerator will be based at Bristol’s Engine Shed, a co-working incubator space for entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, students and corporates, housed in Brunel’s original station .

Oracle plans to work with organisations such as the University of Bristol and Invest Bristol and Bath to drive innovation and help innovative startups on their journey.

“Bristol has one of the most vibrant and exciting start-up ecosystems around today,” said Dermot O’Kelly, senior vice president, Oracle UK and Ireland. “We will be working as part of this buoyant community to support local start-ups and nurture new waves of development and talent here in the UK, and ensure we continue to build upon the heritage we have in leading global innovation.”

Oracle’s senior VP of product development Reggie Bradford, who will lead the expansion, said: “The next five to ten years promise innovations and growth that will drive new business ideas enabled by the cloud.”

“Oracle understands that start-ups are at the heart of innovation, and through this program we aim to give start-ups access to extensive resources and support when they need it most.”

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the California-based software giant, being hit by a hiring and employment discrimination lawsuit from the US government and reportedly planning a mass jobs cull as part of its continuing move away from hardware.

But there was some positive news towards the end of last year, when the company pledged £1.1 billion to bolster computer science and coding skills in the European Union and agreed to acquire US-based domain name service provider Dyn.

