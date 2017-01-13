Cloud

Tech Quiz Of the Week: Obama And Technology

QUIZ: What do you know about outgoing President Barack Obama and his relationship with tech?

The end of President Obama’s administration is nearing as President Elect Donald Trump prepares to assume control of the White House. 

Back in 2009 the world of technology was very different. Twitter was still in its relative infancy, BlackBerry was still on top of its game and no one knew about US state surveillance.

obamaflagusgovernment © spirit of america / Shutterstock.com

 

Obama has arguably been the first president to fully embrace the world of tech – not just how he used it, but how he actively engaged with the industry. There was controversy sure: the aformentioned surveillance, encryption back doors and cybersecurity concerns.

But what do you know about Obama’s relationship with technology? 

Find out with our quiz!

