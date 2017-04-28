RBS Natwest Online Banking Issues Cause Payment Chaos On Payday

RBS says Natwest online banking issue is resolved while Lloyds and Halifax customers suffer issues ahead of bank holiday

RBS says it has resolved an issue that slowed down payments made between customers using its Internet banking service or mobile application.

Many customers complained on social media that payments were leaving their account but not appearing on the balance of the recipient. Some complained that even moving money from a savings account to a current account was causing problems.

RBS and Natwest customers have been assured that no one will be left out of pocket and any transaction should be completed by the end of the day.

RBS Natwest account outage

As the issue impacts person to person payments, it is understood mortgage completions will not be affected nor are salaries on what is payday for many workers in the UK.

“Our mobile apps and online banking are now running as normal and delayed payments are starting to credit customer accounts,” an RBS spokesperson told Silicon. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Lloyds’ Bank and Halifax customers have also struggled with their internet banking services today.

“We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing issues logging on to internet banking across all Lloyds Banking Group brands,” added a spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

RBS has suffered numerous technical glitches in the past few years, while Lloyds suffered a huge outage back in January. It blamed the problems on a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

