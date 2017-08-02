Three new VMs give UK Azure users the power to process more data than ever

Microsoft has introduced multiple Azure services to its UK data centres, further expanding its offering in the region and giving local customers the power to work with huge amounts of data.

The release of G-Series, H-Series and N-Series virtual machines (VMs) will allow UK-based developers running graphics intensive workloads to increase their computing power by creating multiple copies of their own PC.

The three VMs are all available in six different sizes and are based on Intel technology with processors running up to 3.5 GHz and utilising Solid State Drive (SSD)-based local storage.

Powerplay

The G-Series VM uses the Intel Xeon processor E5 v3 family to cope with a business’s most demanding applications. Customers can get up to 32 virtual central processing unit (CPU) cores, 448 gigabytes of memory and 6.14 terabytes of local SSD space.

In comparison, the H-Series VM is designed for complex engineering and scientific tasks that feature a lot of data. Things like computational fluid dynamics and weather forecasting simulations, for example.

The VM will allow this type of work to be carried out smoothly and quickly and removes the lag that often accompanies computers and virtual machines.

Finally, the N-Series VMs are able to run high-performance computer simulations, real-time data analytics and even DNA sequencing, powered by NVIDIA graphics processing units.

“Microsoft’s UK data centres offer unrivalled opportunities for companies of all sizes in this country to unlock their growth potential,” said Graham Hill, senior director of business strategy at Microsoft. “We are seeing huge demand for our cloud services, as firms digitally transform to meet the needs of their customers.

“We are delighted to announce the release of the G-Series, H-Series and N-Series services in the UK, which are perfect for anyone wanting to unlock the business possibilities behind large amounts of information.”

Microsoft’s cloud unit is on something of a roll at the moment and is driving the bulk of revenues as the company’s legacy business continues to decline.

It first launched its UK data centres in September 2016 and has since increased security with the release of private internet connections, as well as an Azure Blueprint to support the UK government.

