Microsoft Updates Azure AI-Assisted Cloud Services For Streaming Media

The company is using artificial intelligence technologies to help streaming media customers derive more value out of their video content

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence technologies are spreading far and wide across its product portfolio. During the International Broadcasting Convention 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands Sept. 14-19, the software giant showed off an updated version of Video Indexer, an AI-enabled cloud service that allows media companies to extract information from their video content and make it searchable, among other capabilities.

Part of the Azure Media Services suite designed for media and online streaming companies, Video Indexer already offers object audio transcription, sentiment analysis and automatic face detection, among several other capabilities. An updated speech-to-text feature now enables customers perform speech analysis on content containing the Egyptian Arabic language. An inline editing tool for the service’s transcript panel and multiple playback speeds are also new.

HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) support is now generally available. HEVC, also called MPEG-H Part 2 or H.265, is a video encoding standard that supports 8K video can deliver the same quality as its predecessor, H.264 or AVC (Advanced Video Coding), using roughly half the bandwidth.

“The improved encoding efficiency of HEVC helps video service operators deliver higher resolution and higher quality video to their viewers, while saving on storage and CDN [content delivery network] costs,” wrote Sudheer Sirivara, partner director of Azure Media and Azure CDN Services at Microsoft, in a blog post.

“Apple’s iOS11 release will support this codec, which will ensure a large addressable market” for operators who adopt it. HEVC encoding is now generally available in Azure Media Services via the Premium Encoder, continued Sirivara. To sweeten the deal, Microsoft is keeping prices in line with the H.264 encoding option.