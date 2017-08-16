Microsoft Boosts Azure HPC With Cycle Computing Acquisition

Microsoft hopes Cycle Computing deal will make it easier for any company to take advantage of cloud-based HPC on Azure

Microsoft has bought cloud computing orchestration specialist Cycle Computing in a bid to make it easier for customers to take advantage of the Big Computing features on its Azure platform.

Cycle Computing was formed 12 years ago with the aim of eliminating prohibitive up-front costs of high performance computing (HPC) by making it flexible, and scalable across the cloud.

Its clients include organisations from the health, financial and public sectors who are able to take advantage of on-demand power without sustaining significant overheads.

“Our products have helped customers fight cancer & other diseases, design faster rockets, build better hard drives, create better solar panels, and manage risk for peoples’ retirements,” said Jason Stowe, CEO of Cycle Computing.

“In short, we’re psyched to be joining the Azure team precisely because they share our vision of bringing Big Compute to the world: to solve our customers’, and frequently humanity’s most challenging problems through the use of cloud HPC.”

Microsoft says the combination of the Azure footprint and powerful infrastructure, along with Cycle’s orchestration technology and experience of working with major supercomputers, will make it easier for customers to move Big Computing projects to the cloud and get more accurate, faster results.

“From finding a cure for cancer to making vehicles safer to fulfilling the promises of artificial intelligence, today’s complex problems require the ability to harness massive amounts of computing power,” said Jason Zander, head of Azure at Microsoft.

“For too long, Big Computing has been accessible only to the most well-funded organizations. At Microsoft, we believe that access to Big Computing capabilities in the cloud has the power to transform many businesses and will be at the forefront of breakthrough experimentation and innovation in the decades to come.

“Thus far, we have made significant investments across our infrastructure, services and partner ecosystem to realize this vision.”

Microsoft believes the acquisition will complement growth in Azure’s artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and deep learning capabilities as well as its international expansion. Only this week, it announced two new data centre regions for Australia, bringing the total number to 42 worldwide.

