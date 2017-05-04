Microsoft Expands UK Cloud Offering With Dynamics 365

Microsoft has introduced its business management platform Dynamics 365 into its data centres in the UK, giving local businesses another way to drive their digital transformation efforts.

Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based version of Redmond’s take on enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software, aimed at handling back office functions such as financials and logistics operations through to more customer facing marketing and field sales activity.

The service joins Microsoft Azure and Office 365 in Microsoft’s UK cloud offering and is now generally available from multiple sites across the UK.

Microsoft cloud

“Since the launch of Dynamics 365, we have enabled thousands of organisations to digitally transform, moving from rigid and disconnected business infrastructures to modern, intelligent services that connect silos of data to help make better, faster decisions and deliver greater customer experiences,” said Chris Rothwell, Dynamics Lead at Microsoft UK.

The security and compliance capabilities of Dynamics 365 mean local firms will be able to comply with the region’s data and regulatory requirements ahead of the introduction of Global Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) next year.

Microsoft also has plans to “soon” introduce more related services, including the integration of Dynamics 365 for Sales with LinkedIn and an update to Dynamics 365 for Retail to offer management “clear visibility across stores, employees, customers, inventory and financials”.

Customers such as Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, Metro Bank and the Renault Sport Formula One Team are already using the current service across their businesses.

Metro Bank, for example, is using Dynamics 365 to improve its customer service, while Renault Formula One is using it to store and analyse data collected by the 200+ sensors on its cars during race weekends.

Microsoft has invested heavily in cloud during Satya Nadella’s reign, a strategy which is paying off as illustrated in its most recent financial report which showed a growing demand for its cloud services.

This year alone, the company has launched Azure Search and its Azure Import/Export data upload service for customers in the UK, while Azure Blueprint for the UK Government provides the highest level of security for cloud services.

