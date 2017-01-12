Lloyds Tries To Find Cause Of Online Banking Outage

Lloyds Bank issues extend to a second day but cause has still yet to be identified

Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are suffering from an IT failure at Lloyds Banking Group that has left them unable to access online banking services.

Lloyds Banking Group, of which the UK taxpayer is no longer the largest shareholder, has more than 20 million current account holders. However many have complained they have been locked out of some services for two days now.

Lloyds bank outage

The company had told some on Twitter that the problem had been resolved but the disruption is ongoing. It is now telling customers there is no timeframe for when full service will be restored.

A spokesperson told Silicon that the root cause had still not been identified and that the majority of customers now had access.

“We have been having intermittent service issues with Internet banking,” the said. “We are working hard to restore a full service for our customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Lloyds has cut thousands of jobs in favour of a digital strategy that will see it invest £1 billion in tech over a three year period, but not enough to avoid problems entirely. It slashed 9,000 jobs – ten percent of its workforce – in 2014, and has come under fire for outsourcing many IT jobs abroad.

Natwest and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) customers have suffered more from glitches in recent years however. Payment faults, mobile app outages and catastrophic IT failures have all afflicted the organisation in the past.

