IBM Reveals Cloud Private To Help Enterprises Adopt Hybrid Cloud

Big Blue wants to make it easier for companies to shift legacy apps to cloud environments

IBM has revealed Cloud Private, software tool designed to allow legacy apps to be run in on-premise and private cloud data centres, effectively expanding the scope of its hybrid cloud efforts.

Built on the open source Kubernetes container architecture with support for Docker and Cloud Foundry, Cloud Private essentially allows for legacy apps to be put into containers and shifted into a private cloud environment.

The idea is to allow for companies to setup more cloud-native apps and systems onto of their existing infrastructure.

Cloud Private also has the scope to shift workloads to and from public as well as private clouds, l with the shift of on-premise apps into private clouds acting as the first steps towards moving into a hybrid cloud environment.

Hybrid push

“With IBM Cloud Private, developers have access to cutting-edge development tools and services that allow them to build their code faster and match the demand for innovation,” said Angel Diaz, vice president of developer technology and advocacy at IBM.

“Further, it provides operations teams with unprecedented access with the orchestration and management tools they need to be successful.”

The feature set of Cloud Private is lengthy but the key parts are the ability to automate multi-cloud management, identify security weaknesses by scanning containers, and encrypt data as well as assign privileged access to said data.

Cloud Private also allows for VMware, Canonical or OpenStack to be deployed with it.

With Cloud Private IBM looks to be boosting its capabilities for offering hybrid cloud services to its customers, something Big Blue needs to do in order to keep appealing to enterprises, particularity now that Google and Cisco have joined forces to push their hybrid cloud efforts.

